LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Sean Hughes, the principal of Lower Merion High School for more than 14 years, died in a car accident Saturday morning while driving his son to a soccer game, according to the school district. Hughes’ son, Nolan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the school district said.

Winslow Township police say it happened just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash was at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hay Road.

Police say two cars — one driven by Hughes with his son inside — and another with just a driver collided in the middle of the intersection.

Everyone had to go to the hospital, where Hughes later died.

BREAKING: Lower Merion HS principal killed in car crash earlier Saturday. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/o1YQkBSJ5D — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 13, 2021

The school district’s superintendent says staff members have been coming together throughout the day to mourn the loss of this beloved principal. His influence spans more than a decade.

A school community is shaken after a beloved principal of 14 years was killed in a car crash.

“It’s just been devastating, devastating news,” Superintendent Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said. “His influence was much, much more deeper than that. Mr. Hughes was a teacher, an assistant principal, an athletic director and quite, quite honestly, Mr. Hughes is a legend.”

Hughes was the top guy at Lower Merion High School.

According to the district, he died Saturday morning as he was driving his son to a soccer game.

“This is a very sad moment for us here in Lower Merion School District,” Mumin said, “and our goal and our absolute focus, our absolute focus, which is paramount, is making sure the staff and students and the community will come together and support one another during the healing process.”

Mumin says Hughes met students at ninth grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations.

The Lower Merion football team posted this in his memory, saying he inspired everyone he encountered.

“Championing the phrase ‘Character Counts,’ Principal Hughes set the standard to always do the right thing, even when no one is watching,” the football team wrote in a tweet.

Tragic passing of Principal Sean Hughes. A great leader who inspired everyone he came in contact with. Championing the phrase “Character Counts”, Principal Hughes set the standard to always do the right thing, even when no one is watching. Mr. Hughes, you will missed!!! RIP pic.twitter.com/LMzYVdMWgz — LM Football (@LowerMerionFB) November 13, 2021

“Kids love him. He is a kid magnet,” Mumin said. “He was a leader amongst leaders who was promoting student voice before it was popular. Mr. Hughes was a phenomenal, a phenomenal educator.”

Hughes is survived by his wife Kristi, Nolan, son Jack and daughter Kate.

The school district says members of its clinical team will be available for Lower Merion High School students and staff at the high school on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, all 10 schools in the Lower Merion School District will be closed on Monday. The district said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled to be held at the high school Monday will also be postponed.