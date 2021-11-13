PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Pleasantville, New Jersey early Saturday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced. The shooting occurred at 914 Atlantic Avenue around 9 a.m.
Officials say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The shooting is being investigated by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville police department.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the ACOP Major Crimes Unit officer at 609-909-7666 or go to the ACOP’s website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html.