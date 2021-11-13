LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Sean Hughes, the principal of Lower Merion High School for more than 14 years, died in a car accident Saturday morning while driving his son to a soccer game, according to the school district. Hughes’ son, Nolan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the school district said.

Hughes is survived by his wife Kristi, Nolan, son Jack and daughter Kate.

BREAKING: Lower Merion HS principal killed in car crash earlier Saturday. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/o1YQkBSJ5D — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 13, 2021

“Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years. He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments. They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, ‘Huuuuuuughes,'” Superintendent Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said in a statement.

“He welcomed each one at ninth grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations. In the years between, he MC’ed their Amazing Ace competitions in his gold sequined jacket, inducted students into the National Honor Society and recognized Merit Scholars,” Mumin added. “He encouraged student voice at every turn, the door to his office was always open, and I know that many will carry his message of ‘character counts’ throughout their lives. It is not an understatement to say his impact on his students is immeasurable. The staff at Lower Merion High School, and throughout the District, were Mr. Hughes’s extended family. Everyone is shocked and heartbroken. It is hard for anyone to imagine Lower Merion High School without Mr. Hughes at the helm.”

Tragic passing of Principal Sean Hughes. A great leader who inspired everyone he came in contact with. Championing the phrase “Character Counts”, Principal Hughes set the standard to always do the right thing, even when no one is watching. Mr. Hughes, you will missed!!! RIP pic.twitter.com/LMzYVdMWgz — LM Football (@LowerMerionFB) November 13, 2021

The school district says members of its clinical team will be available for Lower Merion High School students and staff at the high school on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, all 10 schools in the Lower Merion School District will be closed on Monday. The district said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled to be held at the high school Monday will also be postponed.