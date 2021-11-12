GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Flu cases are spiking at Rowan University, according to the university’s wellness center website. The site said the school is seeing more cases of the illness much earlier than the typical start of flu season.
Officials are encouraging students and staff to stay home if they have flu-like symptoms. They are also urging to see a doctor.
Students can get the flu shot every Monday at the Glassboro campus.
Any student experiencing symptoms should call the wellness center at 856-256-4333.
