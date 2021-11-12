Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young Attend 'Rocky IV' Director's Cut At Philadelphia Film Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It doesn’t get more Philly than this — Rocky and Paulie reunite on the red carpet! They were in town for the premiere of the director’s cut of “Rocky IV.”
Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young joined fans for Thursday night's screening at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City on the film's 35th anniversary.
In it, Philly's own Rocky Balboa defeated Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in the Cold War Classic.
Fans, you'll probably remember Dolph Lundgren played Drago.
The director’s cut is now available on-demand and digital everywhere.