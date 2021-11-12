PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware Valley will get some rain Friday to wrap up the warm week, with some places possibly getting up to an inch or rain. Friday morning is rainy and breezy across the area, with rain ending midday of most.

Ponding on the roads and localized flooding are possible cause of leaves blocking drains.

After the rain passed, skies will clear rapidly. The sun will be the star until it sets this evening. Once nighttime comes, temperatures plummet; areas could be in the 40s by 8 or 9 p.m.

Saturday morning will be chilly, about 20 degrees colder than Friday morning. A gusty rain show is possible, with the Poconos seeing a snow shower or a mix.

Sunday is chilly and brisk with highs in the upper 40s. Watch out for those wind chills!

