PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is in the spotlight for a new film, based on the life of a local filmmaker. ‘Walking On’ is based on the life of Delaware County native Lydia Peterson, a Temple University graduate who sat down with CBS3 to discuss the film.

“I think right now, it’s just executive producer, director, writer,” Peterson said.

But after watching her debut film, many will call Peterson a visionary – just like many of her idols.

“As it relates to film, I would say the Issa Raes of the world, Ava Duvernays of the world and Lena Waithes of the world,” Peterson said. “Beautiful representation telling the stories that we want to see.”

Peterson is well on her way. As a Delco native and Temple University grad, she’s spent many days running the ball up and down the court at the Liacouras Center.

“I ended being a walk-on for the team,” Peterson said. “I think from there, the seeds were planted. It’s mostly about a girl who has big hoop dreams, and it kind of follows that.”

When asked if this is like a modern-day ‘Love & Basketball,’ Peterson said she sees the similarities.

“I’m getting ‘Love & Basketball’ a lot,” she said. “‘Love & Basketball’ is a successful film and for my film to be mentioned next to it is a good sign.”

It took nearly four years to complete and even through a pandemic, many of the movie’s themes play out in Peterson’s life.

“Chasing after a goal, perseverance and valuing family,” she said.

Modest and too embarrassed to talk about herself, CBS3 asked someone who has come to know her very well.

Antonio Vizcarrondo is known for his role in the series ‘Power,’ but he says it’s working with novice writers like Peterson that keeps the artistry alive.

“Lydia is a chameleon,” Vizcarrondo said. “To see someone doing it and doing it well, you never know who people are going to be. This is a relationship business. It’s talent, but it’s also respecting the hard work you put in.”

Maybe in a cinema, and it all started with a dream here at Temple.

‘Walking On’ is available on Amazon Prime and iTunes starting Friday. There will be a special screening of the movie at Temple on Nov. 28. For tickets, click here.