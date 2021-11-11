PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking to get a sweet treat and selfie, this might be the ideal spot. A 15-foot flamingo statue named ‘Pinky’ now sits on Main Street in Manayunk.
CBS3 got a look at the towering bird early Thursday morning.
The hand-crafted sculpture just arrived to the area from New Mexico. Nick DeLuca, the owner of Chloe's Corner, saw a similar sculpture at an art show a few years ago.
He knew he had to get one for himself, so DeLuca did and put it right outside his ice cream shop.
He said the statue is supposed to make people smile and remind them there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.