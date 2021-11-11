CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot while driving through Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood, according to police. The shooting happened on East Tioga Street near J Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

harrowgate shooting driving philadelphia

According to Philadelphia police, the victim was shot earlier and managed to drive away before crashing into other cars. The victim hit three vehicles before coming to a stop.

READ MORE: 35-Year-Old Man Pulled From Burning Row Home In Philadelphia, Crews Say

Authorities originally responded to the location for a car crash. The victim, who police said is 24-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

harrowgate shooting driving philadelphia

READ MORE: Philadelphia Officer Hurt During Ambush In Strawberry Mansion

CBS3 was at the scene and saw several bullet holes in the victim’s car. Police said the car was hit at least three times by gunfire.

Authorities are still searching for the original crime scene.

MORE NEWS: Deptford Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Ryan Harley Fighting For Life, His Loved Ones 'Broken'

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here