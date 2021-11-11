PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old is in custody after Philadelphia police say a 42-year-old was stabbed to death in East Germantown. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Locust Avenue.
Authorities said officer son patrol found the victim stabbed in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police took a 16-year-old into custody; authorities said the teen and the victim knew each other.
A knife was also recovered.