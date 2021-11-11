GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — There’s a push to start a new program at the site of a school accused of covering up decades of abuse. The Glen Mills School in Delaware County shut down more than two years ago.
The school is accused of covering up alleged beatings of students.
Eyewitness News has learned a new nonprofit called The Clock Tower school has applied for a license to start a behavioral education program at the property.
There’s no timeline yet on when or if the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will approve the application.