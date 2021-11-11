DOVER, Del. (AP) – Delaware officials are extending the state’s mask mandate for public and private schools into the new year. Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Wednesday that the requirement will be extended until Feb. 8.
The emergency masking regulation that’s currently in effect is set to expire on Dec. 10, with an option to extend the order by 60 days. The extension will be formalized later this month, officials said in a news release.
Carney said in a statement that he hopes that the requirement can be lifted by February. Children from kindergarten to high school are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, which will help protect the health of school communities statewide, Carney said. The focus in coming months will be on increasing vaccination rates to help the state move past the pandemic, he said.
