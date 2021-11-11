CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Local

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A three-alarm row home fire in Allentown sent one firefighter to the hospital and displaced at least eight people. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street.

Trapped Resident Freed From Allentown Row Home Fire, Police Cruiser Responding To Fire Involved In Crash

Crews managed to rescue a resident who was trapped.

READ MORE: New Ice Skating Rink, Winter Wonderland Coming To Empty Lot In Newtown Square

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for overexertion and another was treated by EMS at the scene.

An Allentown police officer was involved in a crash while responding to the fire. The crash happened at South Eighth and Union Streets.

READ MORE: Why Legal Experts Say Bribery, Corruption Trial Of John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Could Change City Council

The officer, as well as two people in another car, were taken to the hospital.

Trapped Resident Freed From Allentown Row Home Fire, Police Cruiser Responding To Fire Involved In Crash

All injuries were said to be minor.

MORE NEWS: Row Home Fire That Killed 2 Men In Nicetown Confirmed To Be Arson, Philadelphia Police Say

The crash is under investigation.