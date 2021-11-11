Trapped Resident Freed From Allentown Row Home Fire, Police Cruiser Responding To Fire Involved In Crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A three-alarm row home fire in Allentown sent one firefighter to the hospital and displaced at least eight people. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street.
Crews managed to rescue a resident who was trapped.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for overexertion and another was treated by EMS at the scene.
An Allentown police officer was involved in a crash while responding to the fire. The crash happened at South Eighth and Union Streets.
The officer, as well as two people in another car, were taken to the hospital.
All injuries were said to be minor.
The crash is under investigation.