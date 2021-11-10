MILFORD, Del (CBS) — President Joe Biden attended the funeral of former Delaware Gov. Ruth Ann Minner on Wednesday. Minner, who was the state’s first and only female governor, died last week.
Minner was elected governor in 2000 and served until 2009.
Gov. John Carney, who served alongside Minner as lieutenant governor, says she paved the way for women and girls to seek out leadership roles.
Friends and family gathered at Milford Church of Nazarene. President Biden says Minner was a treasured friend.
Minner was 86 years old.