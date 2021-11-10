PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia priest once accused of sex abuse has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Only Eyewitness News was there as Robert Brennan walked into federal court in Center City Wednesday morning.
He did not answer questions.READ MORE: NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney Concedes To Newcomer, Edward Durr, Cites 'Red Wave'
READ MORE: President Joe Biden Set To Attend Memorial Service For Former Delaware Gov. Ruth Ann Minner
While in court, Brennan pleaded guilty to four counts of making false statements to the FBI about one of his accusers.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Visits Berks Community Health Center In Reading, Urges Residents To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Brennan will be sentenced in March.