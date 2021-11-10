CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Cheltenham Township police are searching for this man. They say he committed armed robbery and impersonated a police officer.
Police say the suspect, who had a gun, threatened employees at the Walmart in Glenside on Nov. 4.
Police say he told employees he was a cop before stealing from the store.
The suspect fled in a white Chevy work-style van with decals and stickers on the back and a Chevy decal on the windshield.
If you have any information, call police.