By CBS3 Staff
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Cheltenham Township police are searching for this man. They say he committed armed robbery and impersonated a police officer.

Police say the suspect, who had a gun, threatened employees at the Walmart in Glenside on Nov. 4.

Police say he told employees he was a cop before stealing from the store.

The suspect fled in a white Chevy work-style van with decals and stickers on the back and a Chevy decal on the windshield.

If you have any information, call police.