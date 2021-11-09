CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A massive fire broke out at a recycling facility in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 3100 block of South 61st Street.

Fire officials say about 100 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department are on hand battling the two-alarm blaze. Some of you may even be smelling it right now.

Video shows the black smoke over the Philadelphia skyline. It can be seen from miles around.

No word on what sparked the flames or if there are any injuries.