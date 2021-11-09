PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A massive fire broke out at a recycling facility in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 3100 block of South 61st Street.
Fire officials say about 100 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department are on hand battling the two-alarm blaze. Some of you may even be smelling it right now.
Incredible video of the smoke billowing into the sky over SW #Philly right now. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/5L57cQyNfk pic.twitter.com/va4KCmdmGG
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) November 9, 2021
Video shows the black smoke over the Philadelphia skyline. It can be seen from miles around.
No word on what sparked the flames or if there are any injuries.