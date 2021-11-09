Sanitation Worker Injured In Hit-And-Run In Philadelphia's Parkside Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger with damage to the passenger side after it hit a sanitation worker. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of 52nd and Jefferson Streets in the city’s Parkside section.
Police say the worker was loading trash into the parked sanitation truck when a Dodge Charger crashed into the truck and the worker.
The driver then took off.
The 37-year-old worker is in stable condition with a leg injury.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.