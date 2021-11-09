PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot six times in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening. It happened on the 2000 block of North 7th Street around 5:20 p.m.
Police say the boy was shot twice in the head, twice in the heel and twice in the calf. He is currently in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
Police say a BB gun was recovered from the victim.
