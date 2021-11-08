PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia that left a teenage boy dead. Streets were blocked at Westminster and Belmont Avenues Monday afternoon as police investigated.
Police say a 17 or 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and killed around 3:30 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have not released any information on the second victim just yet.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.