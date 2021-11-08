PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide his weekly gun crimes update and discuss the Philadelphia District Attorney Office’s ongoing violence prevention strategies in light of last weekend’s homicides and other shootings on Monday. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Krasner and other members of the District Attorney’s Office will provide a weekly update on gun crimes across Philadelphia, and discuss the ongoing violence strategies.
- When: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.