PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city saluted our nation’s heroes Sunday during Philadelphia’s annual Veterans Day Parade. From the revving of the engines to the tune of trumpets blaring, the 7th annual event was in full swing.

The parade started at Juniper and Market Streets and ended with a festival on North 5th. It was virtual last year, which is why area leaders like Representative Dwight Evans said this year was so important.

“This Veterans Day means a lot, particularly for veterans, and we here in Philadelphia are sending a message that we are down with our veterans and the importance of what they mean for the entire country,” he said.

Rep. Evans marched with hundreds of others in honoring those who served and sacrificed.

“I’m a veteran myself, and I’m so just honored to be here with all of our veterans who are here today – I just want to say thank you,” Brianne Houck, the United States of America’s Miss Pennsylvania 2022, told CBS3.

Before her life of pageantry, she served three years in the U.S. Army. She knows how much support means to those who have served.

“We want to be supportive of all the men and women who have sacrificed so much and continue to sacrifice for our freedom,” she said, adding, “I would still be serving today if I could be.”

As onlookers waived their red white and blue flags, veterans in attendance were connected to resources ranging from job recruitment to healthcare, proving this parade was not just for show.