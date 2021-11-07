PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is fighting for her life after a double shooting in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Darien Street.
Police said the 25-year-old woman was shot three times just before 5:30 Sunday night. The second victim, a 20-year-old man, was hit once in the ankle.
There have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here