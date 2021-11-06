PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transport Workers Union Local 234 announced on Saturday that they’ve ratified a two-year contract with SEPTA. The contract includes raises, pandemic hazard pay bonuses, and parental leave.
The vote was 1,450 to 631. TWU voted on the deal Friday night.READ MORE: Overnight Philadelphia Shootings Leave Man Dead, 2 Others Injured, Police Say
At the end of October, TWU and SEPTA reached an agreement to avoid a strike that would have shut down public transportation in Philadelphia.
The deal includes wage increases of 3% each year and a hazard pay bonus of $1 for every hour worked between March 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021, which is a maximum of $2,200.READ MORE: Special Olympics Of Pennsylvania Returns To Villanova University
SEPTA will also provide union workers parental leave provisions for up to two weeks for the first time and Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Other gains include adjustments to vacation quotas and attendance policies.
SEPTA ridership is still at 47% of pre-pandemic levels with continued losses of $1 million.MORE NEWS: Man Wanted For Murder In West Philadelphia Corner Store Shooting, Police Say
TWU Local 234 represents more than 5,000 workers at SEPTA