PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transport Workers Union Local 234 announced on Saturday that they’ve ratified a two-year contract with SEPTA. The contract includes raises, pandemic hazard pay bonuses, and parental leave.

The vote was 1,450 to 631. TWU voted on the deal Friday night.

At the end of October, TWU and SEPTA reached an agreement to avoid a strike that would have shut down public transportation in Philadelphia.

The deal includes wage increases of 3% each year and a hazard pay bonus of $1 for every hour worked between March 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021, which is a maximum of $2,200.

SEPTA will also provide union workers parental leave provisions for up to two weeks for the first time and Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Other gains include adjustments to vacation quotas and attendance policies.

SEPTA ridership is still at 47% of pre-pandemic levels with continued losses of $1 million.

TWU Local 234 represents more than 5,000 workers at SEPTA