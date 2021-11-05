PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox made it clear following the Eagles’ loss in Las Vegas that he didn’t like the scheme or how he was utilized. Then last week against the Lions, the defense looked different.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon made some changes in the 44-6 win over the Lions.

The Eagles had six sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown on Sunday. Cox says Gannon has been receptive to the criticism and the defense is in a good place.

Cox also commented on the trade rumors that were going around before the NFL trade deadline earlier this week.

He says he was in communication with his agent, Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman and respects the organization for communicating with him.

“There was some teams interested in me, the most important part about it is they wanted me here and I wanted to be here. I’m happy to be here. I’m looking forward to going out and playing at the Linc again on Sunday,” Cox said.

The most important thing to him is that he is still with the team and he’s ready to “move on from all the noise.”

“Forever Philly,” Cox said. “I’ve been here for 10 years and happy to be here.”

The Eagles host the Los Angeles Chargers this week at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:05 p.m. on CBS3.

