MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is sharing his terrifying story of how he was carjacked by a group of teens while running to a local grocery store. The victim, Jeff Jones, tells WCCO-TV in Minneapolis he believes one of the suspects was as young as 12 years old.

Jones said he stopped by the Kowalski’s supermarket last Friday evening when he was confronted by the teens, one of whom had a gun. He is still trying to process all that happened. “I think I’m still in shock,” Jones said.

He said ran to the store at about 8 p.m. to pick up a few items.

“Halfway between my car and the front door of Kowalski’s, kind of cutting across the parking lot, this car pulls in, screeching to a halt, blocking my path to the entrance,” Jones said. “These three kids jump out, one holding a gun, and just start screaming at me, ‘Give me your keys! Give me your keys!’”

He says it was hard to believe what was happening.

“One of the kids I’m estimating at being like 12 years old,” Jones said. “While this whole thing is happening, I’m absolutely in shock about how young one of these kids are.”

His shock quickly turned to fear.

“I’m fumbling, I can barely get my hands in my pockets and apparently I wasn’t quick enough, and they marched up to me and they put the gun to my chest, and the guy holding the gun started counting down, ‘Five, four, three, two,’ and I’m like, ‘Just take it!’” Jones said. “He pulls out the key fobs, he’s screaming because he can’t figure out how to get in the car. I’m like, ‘Just pull the handle! Just pull the handle!’”

One of the carjackers got behind the wheel of Jones’ BMW and sped off. His two accomplices got back into their car and did the same.

“I sprinted … into the store and screamed, ‘Call the cops, I just got carjacked!’” he said.

Jones says police arrived immediately, and early the next morning he got help tracking down the vehicle.

“Apparently over the course of the night, BMW was able to work with the Minneapolis Police Department to track my car,” Jones said.

Police took three juveniles into custody. Jones says he is here to tell the story because he did not resist when carjacked.

So far this year, an average of one car a day has been stolen in Minneapolis. Police offer these tips: