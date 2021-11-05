CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Rodgers Says He Didn't Lie When He Said He Was 'Immunized' Against COVID
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday opened up about his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and accusations that he repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he did not lie about saying he was “immunized” against COVID-19 during his initial press conference.

According to NFL.com, Rodgers “received a homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels.” ESPN reported that Rodgers petitioned the league to have an “alternative treatment” he underwent count as being fully vaccinated, but the league denied that request.

He also said that one of the reasons he did not get the vaccination is because he is allergic to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He said he made a choice that’s in the best interest of his body.

“Some people are going to respect it, some people are going to hate it,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was reportedly “furious” that his vaccination status was leaked following his positive COVID-19 test.

On accusations of violating COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers said he followed every single protocol except wearing a mask on a podium in front of reporters, which he said is not grounded in science.

“When every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask, (it) makes no sense to me,” Rogers said.

As for treating the virus, Rodgers says he’s taking the advice of popular podcaster Joe Rogan and is using ivermectin, a drug with no evidence of being a safe or effective treatment for COVID-19. He’s also using monoclonal antibody treatment, zinc, vitamins C and D and “HCQ”, also known as hydroxychloroquine.

The veteran quarterback will miss Sunday’s game because of the positive COVID-19 test. Backup quarterback Jordan Love will make his first career start Sunday.

