PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Will Smith reveals a complicated relationship with his dad in his new memoir “Will.” He says at one point he wanted to kill him.
Smith describes his dad as a man who could be violent and was an alcoholic, but on the other hand, the Philadelphia native says his dad was at every game, play and recital and all of Smith’s movie premieres sober.
Smith tells a story of his dad hitting his mother, causing her to collapse. He says as a kid he told himself he would one day avenge her over the incident.
Smith’s dad died in 2016.