PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney will update the public on The Philly Holiday Experience 2021 on Thursday morning. The mayor will discuss new partnerships, programming, events, and more.
Kenney, along with organizers for the Philly Holiday Experience, will also talk about the annual tree lighting and the new Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gives update on The Philly Holiday Experience 2021
- When: Thursday, Nov. 4
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
