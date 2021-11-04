PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you have ever dreamed of visiting the prestigious Hogwarts, your chance is coming in February 2022. The Franklin Institute will be the site of the world premiere for ‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition.’
Harry Potter fanatics and casual readers alike will get an up close look at original props and costumes from the movies. Promoters have also set up surprise interactive exhibits around town.
That will let people do things like virtually catch a Snitch, or even win tickets. Whoever catches the Snitch will win the chance to be one of the first four people inside the exhibition.
More than 23,000 tickets have already been sold for exhibition, which opens the February 18, 2022. To get yours, click here.