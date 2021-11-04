PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney will declare Nov. 4 “Pie Day” in Philadelphia. It’s in honor of MANNA’s annual Pie In The Sky fundraiser.
When you buy a pie not only do you save some time preparing your Thanksgiving feast, your purchase also provides a Thanksgiving meal to people dealing with a life-threatening illness.
You can order a pie through Nov. 19 and pick it up on the 23.
For more information and to order a pie, click here.