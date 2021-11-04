CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney will declare Nov. 4 “Pie Day” in Philadelphia. It’s in honor of MANNA’s annual Pie In The Sky fundraiser.

When you buy a pie not only do you save some time preparing your Thanksgiving feast, your purchase also provides a Thanksgiving meal to people dealing with a life-threatening illness.

You can order a pie through Nov. 19 and pick it up on the 23.

For more information and to order a pie, click here.

