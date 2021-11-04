PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The giant rollout is underway for the newly authorized pediatric vaccine for children 5 to 11. Appointments and clinics are being set up around the area in all kinds of locations, from school gyms to drug stores and doctor’s offices.

Getting younger children vaccinated is considered a last big step in getting lives back to normal.

High fives were being given at the Waterview Recreation Center as children were getting the newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s no need to be scared of it and it’s just like a one and done thing,” 8-year-old Sara Nevas said.

Nevas got the shot along with her little brother Jacob.

“At first feeling like a little pinch, but it started to go away,” Jacob said.

Parents are wasting no time getting their children to Philadelphia’s first pediatric vaccine clinic.

“We wanted to be able to do our part, not only to keep ourselves safe but to keep family, loved ones, the community safe,” Dana Garnet said.

Dana Garnet brought her 11-year-old triplets to get vaccinated.

“It is definitely a sense of relief. I’m overwhelmed with the amount of grief we’ve had to suffer from this pandemic, the amount of loss is heart-wrenching,” Dana said.

Pennsylvania will initially have 414,000 does of the pediatric vaccine with more on the way.

“Vaccine appointments might not be immediately available, supply of Pfizer vaccine is not expected to be a concern,” Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

Convincing reluctant parents concerned about vaccine safety is not a big focus for officials and doctors.

“At this moment with the Delta variant still raging and 24% of daily COVID cases in the U.S. occurring in children, the risk of inaction is too great,” Dr. Kate Tigue said.

At the Stanford Center for Health Equity in Philadelphia, 8-year-old twins were among the first to be vaccinated. Charlie and Leo Sutton held hands while getting their shots.

“We’re doing this to keep the community,” one of the twins said.

After losing loved ones to the virus, their mom got emotional talking about getting her children protected.

“They lost a lot. It’s time to get back to things,” the twin’s mother said.

Children will need two shots, three weeks a part of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is a mini dose that comes with smaller needles.