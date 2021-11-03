PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight shooting in the Kensington neighborhood left a 22-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The incident near 300 East Tusculum Street around 3 a.m.
The department said an officer heard gunshots and arrived on scene shortly after. That’s where they found a 22-year-old in the street with at least one gunshot wound to his head.READ MORE: New Jersey's Governor Race Still Too Close To Call As Of Early Wednesday Morning
He was pronounced at the scene.READ MORE: Couple Shot During Home Invasion In South Philadelphia, Police Say
Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 two shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. There is no word on motive.MORE NEWS: 36-Year-Old Shot, Killed Inside Car In Kensington Neighborhood
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here