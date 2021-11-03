MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – PennDOT is looking to hire more than 40 seasonal workers this winter. The transportation department says it needs transportation equipment/CDL operators, diesel and construction equipment mechanics. auto mechanics, semi-skilled laborers, tradesman helpers, welders, radio dispatchers, custodial workers and stock clerks.
The workers will be needed from September 2021 through April 2022.
PennDOT will also be holding a job fair on Thursday. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delaware County Maintenance office at 426 South Old Middletown Rd. in Media.
For more information and to apply for open positions, click here.