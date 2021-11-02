TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The American Civil Liberties Union and League of Women Voters have filed a lawsuit to extend voting hours in New Jersey. The ACLU of New Jersey said on Twitter they’ve heard reports of polling locations in the state turning voters away “due to technical issues and delays.”

“Delays caused by technical issues aren’t an excuse to deny voters their right to vote,” the ACLU of New Jersey wrote on Twitter. “We and the @LWVNJ are suing to extend voting hours statewide.”

"Delays caused by technical issues aren't an excuse to deny voters their right to vote. We and the @LWVNJ are suing to extend voting hours statewide."

“Operational & technical issues this morning at polling locations around the state made voters leave without casting a ballot. We are seeking an extension of polling hours so voters have an opportunity to return and vote,” the League of Women Voters wrote on Twitter.

"Operational & technical issues this morning at polling locations around the state made voters leave without casting a ballot. We are seeking an extension of polling hours so voters have an opportunity to return and vote."

In Montgomery County, hours at two polling locations were extended until 9 p.m. after an equipment issue caused delays in the morning.

