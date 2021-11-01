MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A judge has made a decision when it comes to ensuring a fair Election Day in Delaware County Tuesday. Concerns were raised about integrity and the election board overseeing the process.

This all started after a third-party vendor mailed out incorrect ballots. This caused some voters and candidates to be concerned.

A last-minute decision was made in Delaware County ahead of Election Day.

Attorney Mike Puppio is representing Republican candidates who said they wanted transparency and were concerned about the integrity of the election following the mail-in ballot issues.

“They claim the problem was not widespread due to the mistakes of this third-party vendor and that the matter was overblown,” Puppio said. “I demonstrated to them that the matter is not overblown, they really don’t have a handle on it and these are the concerns that they need to be worried about.”

The judge ruled the board of elections will continue to oversee Tuesday’s election, although, the judge did confirm two watchers will monitor the ballots.

Puppio says he is happy the court is now aware of the issues and urges everyone to get out there and vote.

“Now it’s time to go vote and make sure, voters, if you haven’t received your ballot, whatever party you are, you need to get to the polls,” Puppio said.

Following the recent emergency meeting and court ruling, Delaware County Solicitor Bill Martin said, “it was unfortunate that Delaware County Republicans expended significant county resources, and distracted staff from preparing for the election, with this unneeded ’emergency’ weekend legal process. It is of a recent pattern where the party seeks to drive elections into the courts, instead of seeking to fairly compete at the ballot box.”

Every registered voter can vote Tuesday. The county mailed out correct ballots and all of the incorrect ballots have been sequestered.