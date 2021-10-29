PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia sent a letter Friday to parents reassuring them the tentative deal between SEPTA and TWU Local 234 will keep in-person learning in place. The letter comes hours after the transit agency and its largest union made an agreement for a new two-year contract.
The district said, “in-person learning and all District schools and offices will continue to operate on their current schedule.”
Read the entire letter here:
October 29, 2021
Dear School District of Philadelphia Parents and Guardians:
We are excited to share that Transport Workers Union Local 234 and SEPTA have successfully reached a new contract agreement, ensuring no interruption of SEPTA service for riders when their current contract expires on Sunday, October 31st. In-person learning and all District schools and offices will continue to operate on their current schedule.
We truly appreciate SEPTA transit workers and the essential services they provide to the thousands of District students and staff members who rely on them to travel to and from our schools and offices each day.
As a reminder, Election Day is this Tuesday, November 2nd. All schools will be closed for students and all District offices will be open. Thursday, November 11th is Veterans Day. All District schools and offices will be closed in remembrance.
Thank you, take care and stay safe.
Sincerely,
SDP Communications Team
School officials recently said in-person learning would have continued in the event of a strike. Students who weren’t assigned to a school bus route, however, would’ve needed a different way to class.