PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. This comes after an FDA panel approved the shots earlier this week.
Pfizer can now start shipping a child version of the vaccine to sites across the country, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to give the final OK before kids can actually receive their doses.READ MORE: Atlantic City Fire Department Preparing For Storm Expected To Bring Significant Coastal Flooding To Jersey Shore
Dr. Anthony Fauci is stressing the importance of the vaccine for children.READ MORE: Student-Athletes In Philadelphia School District Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
The CDC’s advisory panel is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest In Bucks County To Harassing Gigi Hadid, Mother Yolanda Hadid
Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBSN Philly and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story.