SEPTA DEAL REACHEDSEPTA, Union Reach Tentative Deal On New 2-Year Contract, Avoiding Strike
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot twice in the leg in the city’s Logan section. It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Cayuga Street.

Police on the scene were looking at a white car with front-end damage.

READ MORE: FDA Expected To Give Emergency Use Authorization Friday For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11

The teen was transported to Einstein Medical Center.

17-Year-Old Shot Twice In Logan; Philadelphia Police Searching For White Vehicle

READ MORE: More Than 25,000 Afghan Evacuees Arrive In US Through Philadelphia International Airport Since Launch Of Operation Allies Welcome

 

No arrests so far in this case.

MORE NEWS: 2021 Election Guide: What You Need To Know To Vote In Pennsylvania, New Jersey

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.