PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot twice in the leg in the city’s Logan section. It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Cayuga Street.
Police on the scene were looking at a white car with front-end damage.READ MORE: FDA Expected To Give Emergency Use Authorization Friday For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11
The teen was transported to Einstein Medical Center.More Than 25,000 Afghan Evacuees Arrive In US Through Philadelphia International Airport Since Launch Of Operation Allies Welcome
No arrests so far in this case.MORE NEWS: 2021 Election Guide: What You Need To Know To Vote In Pennsylvania, New Jersey
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.