By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania State police responded to Interstate 95 Thursday morning after reports of shots fired in the northbound lanes. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Aramingo Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Authorities tell CBS3 there are currently no reports of injuries at this time.

One southbound lane on Aramingo Avenue is blocked, while the ramp onto Interstate 95 is closed.