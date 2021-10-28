PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania State police responded to Interstate 95 Thursday morning after reports of shots fired in the northbound lanes. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Aramingo Avenue around 6:45 a.m.
Authorities tell CBS3 there are currently no reports of injuries at this time.
One southbound lane on Aramingo Avenue is blocked, while the ramp onto Interstate 95 is closed.
BREAKING: Police investigate a shooting that just occurred on I-95 and Aramingo Ave. One lane is blocked SB on Aramingo at Tacony St, and also, the ramp from Aramingo to I-95 SB is CLOSED. Watch @CBSPhilly for more information. pic.twitter.com/7loQxcfSoB
