PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother of four is fighting for her life after she was shot in a Southwest Philadelphia home early Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The call came in around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of South 56th Street.

The department said when they arrived, the 33-year-old woman was injured in an upstairs bedroom. Officials said she was shot twice in the back.

All four children were home at the time of the shooting, with a one-year-old girl taken to the hospital for what officials described as a scratch on her stomach. Police are unsure if it is a graze wound. The oldest child is 11-years-old.

“Preliminary information is that this female was discovered by her live-in boyfriend,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “And he is the one who discovered her laying on the floor of the second-floor rear bedroom. That boyfriend, who also lives here, is cooperating with police, and he has been transported to Southwest detectives where he is being interviewed.”

Police tell CBS3 there is currently no motive or suspect in the shooting, and they are currently interviewing possible witnesses.

Authorities are looking at private security cameras in the area.

