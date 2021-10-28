PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for three men who they say followed a man into his home, tied him up, and stole $9,000. This happened in the 2800 block of West Oxford Avenue on Wednesday night.
The department said a 26-year-old man returned home at 11:56 p.m. That’s when the victim was accosted by three men as he entered his home. Inside, the suspects beat the victim and used zip ties as restraints.
Police said the suspects left with $9,000, a cell phone, and keys.
The victim is recovering at an area hospital. No arrests have been made.