PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper will have to wait a little longer to see if he’s a finalist for NL MVP, but the first of what could be several individual awards this winter has arrived for the Phillies right fielder.
Harper was named the 2021 NL Outstanding Player in the Players Choice Awards on Thursday night.
Beloved by Phillies fans. Respected by his peers.
Congratulations to Bryce Harper on being named the National League Outstanding Player in the 2021 Players Choice Awards! pic.twitter.com/lYf5kY3zPI
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 28, 2021
Harper led MLB in slugging (.615) and OPS (1.044) in 2021 and became the fourth active player to slug his 250th career homer before he turned 29 years old, joining Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Mike Trout.
Harper finished the season hitting .309/.429/.615 with 35 home runs, a career high 42 doubles, 84 RBIs, 100 walks, 101 runs and a 179 OPS+.
The Phils’ star previously won the award in 2015, when he won his first MVP as a member of the Washington Nationals.
Harper was joined by his former Nationals teammate Juan Soto, Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Braves third baseman Austin Riley as finalists for the NL Outstanding Player award.
The Players Choice Awards are voted on by the players.
Meanwhile, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler were named Gold Glove finalists on Thursday.