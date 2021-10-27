PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was hit and killed while riding a motorcycle in the Fairhill neighborhood. The incident happened at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday.
The department told CBS3 officers and the fire department responded to North 2nd and West Allegheny Streets. Authorities confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed to cooperate.
Eyewitness News spoke to a neighbor who said it's common to see drivers speeding through the intersection.
“Something needs to be done, they need a cop sitting here in the middle of the night,” witness Donna Halterman told CBS3. “Because people fly through this intersection like crazy.”
The crash is still under investigation.