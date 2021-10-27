PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-5 and not much is going right, but first-year head coach Nick Sirianni shared an … interesting (?) … message with this team after the Birds’ latest loss.

The Eagles were dominated by the Raiders Sunday in a 33-22 loss that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. The Birds were outgained 443-358 and allowed Vegas to score on five straight possessions after they intercepted quarterback Derek Carr on the Raiders’ opening drive. In fact, that interception was just one of three incompletions for Carr on the day.

The loss was the Eagles’ second straight and fifth in their last six games.

Sirianni was asked Wednesday what he can do to keep the Birds together after a rough stretch like this. His answer was, well, it was peculiar. Here’s what Sirianni said, emphasis ours:

“There’s got to be a message that I have to keep everybody together and keep everybody sticking to what we really want to do. This is what I said to the team today is that I said the results aren’t there right now, but what’s going on here is that there’s growth under the soil. I put a picture of a flower up, and it’s coming through the ground, and the roots are growing out. The roots are continuing to grow out. Everybody wants to see results. Shoot, nobody wants to see results more than us, right? We want to see results too. But it’s really important that the foundation is being built and that the roots are growing out. And the only way the roots grow out every single day and they grow stronger and they grow better is if we all water, we all fertilize, we all do our part, each individual, each individual coach, each individual player, everybody in the building, that we do our part to water to make sure that, when it does pop out, it really pops out and it grows. So that was my message today. Like I said to you guys before, I’m always thinking of different messages to give to the team that are either messages that I think really fit to the situation that I’ve gotten before in a situation from another head coach or from my dad or whatever. So that was my message today because we are going through tough times, and everybody wants to see results. But just keep doing what we’re doing, keep watering, and look at yourself first and know are you watering and are you fertilizing every day? So, when it’s time to pop, it will pop.”

OK.

The Eagles’ flower will get a chance to perhaps blossom on Sunday against the 0-7 Detroit Lions.