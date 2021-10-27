CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CHRISTIANA, Del. (CBS) — A crash killed a pedestrian on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened in Christiana.

Chopper 3 was over the backup around 6:30 a.m. as crews work to clear the area. The northbound lanes were closed from RT 1 to the I-295 and I-495 split.

There lanes are now reopened.