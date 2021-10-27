CHRISTIANA, Del. (CBS) — A crash killed a pedestrian on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened in Christiana.
Chopper 3 was over the backup around 6:30 a.m. as crews work to clear the area. The northbound lanes were closed from RT 1 to the I-295 and I-495 split.
BREAKING: #CHOPPER3 live over this scene of this serious crash on I-95 in #Christiana. Reports of a pedestrian struck and killed has all lanes CLOSED NB between RT-1 & I-295/I-495 split. Mass delays in effect, take RT-13 NB/RT-202 as alternates. @CBSPhilly 📸: @aerialnewsbert pic.twitter.com/769f3PWXV4
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 27, 2021
There lanes are now reopened.