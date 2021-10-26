PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials with Governor Tom Wolf’s administration provide updates on Pennsylvania’s overdose surveillance and response programs. The group will meet with stakeholders at board meeting of the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program.
Officials from the state’s Department of Health will be there.
The briefing will take place at 9:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
