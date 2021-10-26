HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 is a step closer. An FDA advisory panel voted in favor of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday afternoon. Final approval from the CDC could come next week.

The vaccine will be given in two doses, three weeks apart, but it’s one-third of the original dose.

Shots will have a different color cap and will be given with a smaller needle.

This is huge when it comes to vaccinating more children. One doctor’s office is trying to stay ahead of the game so they are ready when that time comes.

“I am so passionate about it because this virus has been a nightmare,” Dr. Jennifer Coren said.

Coren says her vaccine center at Hatboro Pediatrics in Montgomery County is already pre-booking Pfizer vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11. She says they are trying to stay ahead of the rush.

“Right now, we are staffing, that’s what we are doing. So we are gearing up for the quantity and we’re trying to add more hours,” Coren said.

She says she’s thrilled a panel of FDA advisors deemed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children and voted to recommend emergency use authorization on Tuesday.

“It was like a thank goodness. I was so relieved. Especially as a general pediatrician who’s seen so much COVID this pandemic that we just need to get these kids back to school and back into life,” Coren said.

Children would receive a lesser dose than adults. Their second shot would be 21 days after the first.

Coren says while some parents are jumping on the opportunity right away, others are hesitant. She hopes parents turn to her, rather than online.

“I never mind the questions. I never mind the concerns,” she said.

Coren says she’s excited to see kids be kids again.

“I think the main thing is this vaccine is really a chance for children to join the world again and to return to normal life,” she said.

The FDA will give its decision soon. From there, it heads to the CDC.