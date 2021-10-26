WEATHER ALERTFlood Warnings Across Tri-State Area As Nor'easter Dumps 2 to 3 Inches On Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house. The shooting happened at a rowhome in the 1800 block of Sanger Street. That’s in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

Around 11:30 Monday night, authorities said the alleged intruder kicked down the front door looking for the woman. She wasn’t there, but other people were. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, one of them opened fire.

“A male inside the property who, preliminary information, has a permit to carry, did fire several shots, striking this individual who forced his way into the home,” he said.

The man died at the scene. Those who were inside the home are cooperating with police.