PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a commercial building in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Chopper 3 was over the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say the burning business is US Auto Auction.READ MORE: Hatboro Doctor Already Pre-Booking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Children
Pennsauken police say all northbound and southbound lanes of Route 130 in the area are currently shut down.READ MORE: How SEPTA Plans To Keep Riders Safe After 2 Women Were Recently Attacked
There is no word yet on what may have started the fire.MORE NEWS: Police Asking For Help Identifying Man Wanted In Strawberry Mansion Hit-And-Run That Killed 8-Year-Old Boy
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.